Supertech Twin Towers demolition on August 21: Know 21-day process of tearing down Noida buildings

The Supertech Twin Towers are set to be demolished on August 21 through a highly planned and intricate process, using massive-scale explosives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Supertech Twin Towers demolition on August 21: Know 21-day process of tearing down Noida buildings
Supertech Twin Towers in Noida (File photo)

The much-talked-about Supertech Twin Towers, which remained embroiled in a legal battle for years, are finally getting demolished by this month, on August 21. The twin towers in Noida Sector 93 A will be demolished by order of the Noida Authority, using large-scale explosives.

The Noida Authority has ordered that the controversial Supertech Twin Towers in the Uttar Pradesh city will be demolished on August 21, with a cushion period of one week. The demolition was earlier set to take place on May 22, 2022.

The account for demolishing the building has been handed over to a company called Edifice Engineering, while Noida Authority will be looking over the security details of the area. Know the detailed demolition process of the Supertech buildings.

Noida Twin Towers demolition: Know the detailed process

Edifice Engineering, the company taking care of the demolition, is currently drilling holes inside the building and wrapping up the pillars. The beams and pillars of the Supertech Twin Towers are being wrapped up with geotextile material to minimize the impact of the explosion.

According to the sources, the pre-demolition process of the Noida twin towers is nearly done, and laying down the charges will be the final step. The company said that a total of 21 days will be required to place the explosives inside the building, while the structures between the building are already being torn down.

After the charges and explosives are placed inside the building, they will be detonated to carry out an implosion of the building onto itself. The debris and geotextile material placed inside will reduce the number of concrete splinters in the surroundings.

According to Utkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering, the entire demolition will take place within 9-10 seconds which will cause a dust balloon as high as a 60-storeyed building. The company says it is prepared to save nearby buildings from the pollution that will be caused by using water jets, fire tenders, and fountains. 

As of now, the demolition of the Supertech towers is scheduled for 2:30 pm on August 21. The radius around the Noida twin towers is being secured to make sure that the debris and the smoke cloud don’t cause any damage. 

