Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to be shut – Know timings here

The demolition of the massive Supertech twin towers, which stand 40 storeys tall, has caught a lot of eyes in the past few days. The one-of-a-kind demolition in Noida will lead to some difficulties for the people travelling on nearby roads.

Authorities have now announced that the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, which is a very busy route throughout the day, will be shut down on the day of the demolition of the illegal Supertech towers. The demolition of the towers will take place on May 22.

The implosion of the 100-meters tall structure will take just nine seconds, but the project is set to cause a lot of disturbance in the nearby areas and so the authorities have decided to shut down a stretch of the Noida-Greater Noida expressway.

This decision has been taken to ensure the safety of all those who pass by during the demolition. The stretch of the expressway will be shut down for an hour, during which all the vehicular movement will be blocked.

The illegal 40-storey twin Supertech towers in Noida's Sector 93A will be brought down to dust in merely 9 seconds on May 22 at 2:30 pm, altering the skyline of the city in a major way. The buildings are being demolished in accordance with the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The authorities have further said that nearly 1,500 families who live in the close vicinity of the towers would be moved out of their homes for around 5 hours during the demolition. Security personnel will also be deployed around the area to make sure that the demolition goes smoothly.

The demolition will take place exactly nine months after the Supreme Court order on August 31, 2021, to bring down the twin towers. Supertech's Apex (100 metre) and Ceyane (97 metre) twin towers had come up in violation of building norms. The Supreme Court had rapped the local Noida Authority for approval of the project under its watch.