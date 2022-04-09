Supertech Tower Demolition: Indian Army to be deployed in Noida on Sunday, here’s why

According to recent reports, Indian Army personnel will be deployed in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, along with helicopters and heavy security by the Noida Police. These excessive security measures are being taken regarding the demolition of the Supertech twin towers.

According to the news website Tricity Today, Army personnel will be deployed in Noida, surrounding the demolition site, to oversee a small-scale blast that is being conducted as a trial blast for the actual demolition, which is scheduled for May this year.

A small blast will take place in Supertech Twin Towers in Noida on Sunday, due to which security forces have been increased and the Noida authorities have sought help from the Indian Army. The Army will make sure that the security and safety of nearby civilians remain intact.

The trial blast at the twin towers in Noida will take place on Sunday at around 2:30 pm, according to Tricity. The thousands of people who reside near the twin towers will be secured by the Indian Army and other security forces during the time of the trial blast.

The blast will reportedly take place by using 10 kgs of gunpowder. Further, the gunpowder will be placed in five pillars of the Supertech twin towers and then will be covered by wire gauge and geotextile fiber to make sure that the trial blast is a success.

Tricity has also stated that to protect the greenery and trees near the demolition site, the authorities are taking several measures. A stretch of 7 to 8 acres is covered with grass near the demolition, and so it will be covered with a sheet.

Apart from the Indian Army, the Fire Department is also being deployed in the area to oversee the trial blast through their helicopters. If something goes wrong during the blast, the authorities will be able to provide immediate relief work.

The Noida authorities had earlier told the Supreme Court that the demolition work of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project has started and demolition works will be completed by May 22.