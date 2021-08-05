Supertech Emerald project case: Supreme Court calls Noida Authority 'highly corrupt'

Headlines

'Exercise utmost caution': India issues advisory for its nationals in Canada

Watch: Adidas unveils Team India's jersey for ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 34,399 on Flipkart after Rs 35,501 discount, check details

Viral video: Man tries to perform somersault in metro, results in an epic fail, watch

Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes king cobra attack while cooking outdoors, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 34,399 on Flipkart after Rs 35,501 discount, check details

Viral video: Man tries to perform somersault in metro, results in an epic fail, watch

Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes king cobra attack while cooking outdoors, watch

Step inside BTS' Jungkook's ultra-luxurious apartment in Seoul

High Blood pressure tips: 10 ways to lower blood pressure naturally

From Nita Ambani to Isha, Shloka, Radhika: What Ambani women wore during Ganesh Chaturthi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Delhi gurudwara in first photo from pre-wedding festivities

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 500 crore in India, Rs 900 crore worldwide

HomeIndia

India

Supertech Emerald project case: Supreme Court calls Noida Authority 'highly corrupt'

Apex court blasted the authority citing the home buyers in these twin towers had asked for the plan from the authority which they refused to share.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2021, 01:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Noida or the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority on Wednesday faced strong criticism from the Supreme Court of India for failing to provide a sanctioned plan to the home buyers of Supertech's Emerald Court project. In very strong words the Apex court called the authority 'highly corrupt'. 

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah presiding over Supertech's appeal against the Allahabad High Court order said, "The authority reeks of corruption right from your eyes and nose." The earlier Allahabad High Court order had directed the demolition of twin 40-storey towers made by Supertech builders.

The Supreme Court blasted the authority citing that the home buyers in these twin 40-storey towers had asked for the plan from the authority which they refused to share at the behest of the developer whom the authority had written for permission. The two towers, Apex and Ceyane of Emerald Court Project of Supertech, together have 915 apartments and 21 shops.

During the day-long hearing, the Apex court pointed out to the Noida authority that being a regulatory urban planning authority it should take a neutral stand. "Being an authority, you should take a neutral stand instead of defending the acts of Supertech. You cannot take a private stand for any promoter," the bench told advocate Ravindra Kumar, appearing for Noida.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah also remarked on how Noida, in its 'eternal wisdom' allowed a 40-storey tower to come up in the green area. In defence, Ravindra Kumar advocate appearing for the authority said that it was not green land as alleged by home buyers.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Supertech Ltd, defended the construction of twin towers and said that there was no illegality in it.

Appearing for the home buyers, senior advocate Jayant Bhushan opposed the arguments of Vikas Singh and said that building by-laws were not followed in the construction of both the towers. The bench asked all the parties to file their written submission by August 9 and reserved its verdict.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

OnePlus Pad Go unveiled, to launch exclusively in India on October 6

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance stands to gain as Disney+ Hotstar mulls potential big move, check details

CyberPeace wraps up its inaugural Global CyberPeace Summit in collaboration with Civil 20, G20 India

Shruti Haasan gets scared after unknown man follows her at Mumbai airport in viral video: 'I don't know who you are'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE