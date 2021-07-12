Superstar Rajinikanth says goodbye to politics, dissolves outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram

In December 2020, superstar Rajinikanth announced that he will be stepping back from politics and not enter the electoral fray owing to his health conditions which do not permit him to engage in full-scale political activity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, months after opting out of politics, today, Rajinikanth has made it clear that he will not change his plan and will dissolve his outfit 'Rajini Makkal Mandram', effectively closing that chapter.

The 'Rajini Makkal Mandram' launched in 2018, will dissolve and turn into 'Rajinikanth Rasigar Narpani Mandram' or the Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Forum. After meeting with the members of his forum for the last time, he said, "I have no plans of entering politics in future." The forum came into being after a lot of speculation of whether Thalaivar will enter politics or not.

On his way to the meeting, he addressed reporters and said, "There is a question of if I am coming to politics or not in the future. I will discuss all these and share them with you."

Last year, the 70-year-old actor was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad due to severe fluctuations in his blood pressure and was advised bed rest for a week.