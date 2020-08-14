Superhuman effort on part of govt to respond effectively to COVID challenge: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed coronawarriors of the country, saying that they have gone much beyond their call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services.
In his address to the nation on the Independence Day eve, Kovind also praised the government.
"It was a superhuman effort on part of the govt to respond effectively in meeting the challenges due to COVID pandemic," Kovind said.
"This year's I-Day celebrations will be restrained as deadly virus has disrupted all activities, taken huge toll," he added.