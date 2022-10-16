Super cyclone Sitarang to hit Bay of Bengal coast soon? IMD clarifies rumours

Representational Image

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday called the reports of a Super Cyclone hitting the Bay of Bengal coast around October 18 "rumours" and insisted that no advisory had been issued in that regard.

After a Canadian weather and climate Ph.D. student at Saskatchewan University predicted that a super cyclone would hit the Indian coast of the Bay of Bengal, rumours about it began to circulate. Even the Super Cyclone was given a name: Sitrang. It can be similar to Cyclone Amphan.

The India Meteorological Department has not made any forecast on the cyclone or even given any indication in this regard, says the report.

The government is prepared to deal with the cyclone although there was no specific information. The state minister said all the field level administration, district administration and volunteers have been instructed to be ready to tackle the cyclone previously.

According to the weather service, a cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the Andaman Sea on October 18 and move toward the western Bay of Bengal before developing into a depression by October 20. The reports, however, do not mention a chance of any Super Cyclone near the Indian coasts.

The potential cyclone was predicted to make landfall over West Bengal in India and the Sundarbans coast of Bangladesh three days prior. The potential cyclone could, however, make landfall over India's Andhra Pradesh coast, according to Sunday's forecast.