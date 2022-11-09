Sunny Leone's photo printed on admit card of Karnataka TET 2022 candidate, probe ordered

File Photo

Special Officer of Education Department, Karnataka, on Tuesday, issued a clarification after an incident where Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022), held on November 6.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the education department after the screenshot of the admit card went viral. The gaffe came to light at the Rudrappa College when a candidate produced her hall ticket carrying the image of the actress, following which the principal of the institution complained to the Cyber Crime police.

According to police, the goof-up would have occurred at the time of uploading the photograph while filling out and submitting the application online. The candidate said she did not fill out the application online but asked others to do it on her behalf.

The education department said in a statement that candidates have to fill out the application online for which a user ID and password are generated, which is exclusive to the candidate and no one else can meddle with it.

The department said it has no role in generating the examination hall ticket because it has to be done by the candidates only. "The department has no role in whatever media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident," the Public Instruction Department said in its clarification.

This social media storm came after Karnataka Congress social media chairperson BR Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the photo of a former adult film star had replaced that of the picture of the appearing candidate in the admit card.

"In the admit card for the recruitment of teachers, the photograph of a blue-film star has been published instead of the candidate. What else can be expected from the party watching the blue film in the House?" BR Naidu tweeted sharing the purported picture of the admit card.

Reacting to the allegations, the office of BC Nagesh who is the state education minister, issued a statement. "The candidate has to upload a photo. The system takes whatever photo they attach to the file. When we asked the candidate if she put Sunny Leone's photo on her admit card, she said her husband's friend uploaded her information," Nagesh said in a statement.

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) has been conducted smoothly. Out of the total candidates who have applied, 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination, the education minister informed.

