Sunny Deol dialogue revisited: Man screams 'tareekh par tareekh' in Delhi Court over delay in case hearing

We all have heard the iconic dialogue 'tareekh par tareekh' from the Sunny Deol-starrer Bollywood movie Damini and even after so many years, this dialogue is a hit with the audience.

The scene depicts the pain of a common man who is forced to wait for years to get justice from a court of law that keeps giving a new date every time the hearing is on.

A Delhi court recently witnessed a similar scene that reminded everyone of the famous courtroom scene from the film Damini where Sunny Deol did this iconic dialogue delivery.

As per the media report, the incident took place in courtroom number 66 at the Karkardooma court complex in the national capital Delhi on July 17.

According to ANI, a man named Rakesh was annoyed that his case had been pending in court since 2016.

Quoting sources, the report stated that Rakesh was so frustrated with the delay in his case that he broke computers and furniture while screaming 'tareekh par tareekh' inside the courtroom.

Rakesh smashed the dais of the judge inside the courtroom, reported the agency, quoting police sources. After the staff of the courtroom raised an alarm, the police apprehended him.

Rakesh was later arrested and was presented before a magistrate, who has remanded him to judicial custody, reported ANI.

Delhi Police booked him under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 353 (assaulting or using criminal force on any person being a public servant) 427 (mischief), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.