Sunny Deol dialogue revisited: Man screams 'tareekh par tareekh' in Delhi Court over delay in case hearing

Headlines

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

DNA TV Show: Mother reunites with lost son after 7 years, know heartbreaking tale of separation

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Popular myths busted by scientific logic

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi sparks row; Piyush Goyal attacks Congress amid political warfare

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

8 Indian foods to avoid for quick weight loss

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

HomeIndia

India

Sunny Deol dialogue revisited: Man screams 'tareekh par tareekh' in Delhi Court over delay in case hearing

Rakesh was so frustrated with the delay in his case that he broke computers and furniture while screaming 'tareekh par tareekh' inside the courtroom.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2021, 06:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We all have heard the iconic dialogue 'tareekh par tareekh' from the Sunny Deol-starrer Bollywood movie Damini and even after so many years, this dialogue is a hit with the audience.

The scene depicts the pain of a common man who is forced to wait for years to get justice from a court of law that keeps giving a new date every time the hearing is on.

A Delhi court recently witnessed a similar scene that reminded everyone of the famous courtroom scene from the film Damini where Sunny Deol did this iconic dialogue delivery.

As per the media report, the incident took place in courtroom number 66 at the Karkardooma court complex in the national capital Delhi on July 17.

According to ANI, a man named Rakesh was annoyed that his case had been pending in court since 2016.

Quoting sources, the report stated that Rakesh was so frustrated with the delay in his case that he broke computers and furniture while screaming 'tareekh par tareekh' inside the courtroom.

Rakesh smashed the dais of the judge inside the courtroom, reported the agency, quoting police sources. After the staff of the courtroom raised an alarm, the police apprehended him.

Rakesh was later arrested and was presented before a magistrate, who has remanded him to judicial custody, reported ANI.

Delhi Police booked him under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 353 (assaulting or using criminal force on any person being a public servant) 427 (mischief), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Kareena Kapoor, but Saif Ali Khan and this actress were supposed to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma slams Indian bowlers and fielders for lackluster performance against Nepal

Weather woes in Colombo: Will ACC shift venue of Asia Cup Super 4, final matches?

Tata Group keen to get hold of Haldiram’s, snack maker demands Rs 42,394 crore for 51%

Vicky Kaushal imagined his mother's death before filming Masaan's 'ye dukh kaahe' scene: 'I made a whole story...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE