Sunni Waqf board accepts alternate 5-acre land near Ayodhya, to decide on Monday how to use it

Headlines

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Meet the highest paid bank CEO who heads Rs 12,47,000 crore company, his salary is...

Who was Gaddar, popular Telangana folk singer who passed away at 77?

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday with Vicky Kaushal, drops romantic photos from their sea-facing home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Hollywood stars who slayed in Indian sarees

Bollywood actresses as barbie

Diabetes to Health diseases: Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday with Vicky Kaushal, drops romantic photos from their sea-facing home

HomeIndia

India

Sunni Waqf board accepts alternate 5-acre land near Ayodhya, to decide on Monday how to use it

The Board has, however, maintained that it does not have the liberty to reject the top court's verdict as it will lead to contempt of court.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 22, 2020, 11:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board on Friday accepted the alternate 5-acre land granted to it by the Uttar Pradesh government on February 5. The plot is located in Dhannipur village in Sohawal tehsil under Raunai township, approximately 20 km from the sacred city of Ayodhya.

The Board has, however, maintained that it does not have the liberty to reject the top court's verdict as it will lead to contempt of court.

It will meet on February 24 and hold discussions over the five acres of land in Ayodhya that was allotted for the construction of a mosque.

According to sources, different ideas have poured regarding the usage of land. While some have suggested to build a school, others want a hospital to be constructed there.

"We have five acres of land, so much can be done on the land. But all this will be decided in the meeting on February 24," a source said.

The sources further added that the Sunni Waqf Board may also announce a trust for construction of a mosque. "The trust can be named Indo Islamic Culture Foundation," they said.

On November 9, 2019, a landmark decision was made by the Supreme Court after it unanimously ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a five-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Meet richest IIM woman alumni who started business at 50, net worth is Rs 22,324 crore

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

Nita Ambani, Sudha Murty to Roshni Nadar: Look at Indian businesswomen, their educational qualifications, net worth

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE