Sunni Waqf board accepts alternate 5-acre land near Ayodhya, to decide on Monday how to use it

The Board has, however, maintained that it does not have the liberty to reject the top court's verdict as it will lead to contempt of court.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board on Friday accepted the alternate 5-acre land granted to it by the Uttar Pradesh government on February 5. The plot is located in Dhannipur village in Sohawal tehsil under Raunai township, approximately 20 km from the sacred city of Ayodhya.

It will meet on February 24 and hold discussions over the five acres of land in Ayodhya that was allotted for the construction of a mosque.

According to sources, different ideas have poured regarding the usage of land. While some have suggested to build a school, others want a hospital to be constructed there.

"We have five acres of land, so much can be done on the land. But all this will be decided in the meeting on February 24," a source said.

The sources further added that the Sunni Waqf Board may also announce a trust for construction of a mosque. "The trust can be named Indo Islamic Culture Foundation," they said.

On November 9, 2019, a landmark decision was made by the Supreme Court after it unanimously ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a five-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.