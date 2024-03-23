Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2024 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check toppers list here

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2024 DECLARED, direct link here

Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from ED custody

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result to be declared shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result to be declared shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Amy Jackson kisses Ed Westwick, shares romantic photos from engagement dinner party: ‘Let the celebration begin'

Meet actress who studied to become doctor, chose acting instead, became a superstar, she is now..

7 IITians that are CEOs of Billion Dollar companies

Meet Mughal Emperor who used to drink Gangajal everyday

Meet wives and girlfriends of CSK players

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

‘I am not for charity’: Anurag Kashyap is 'tired of helping newcomers', says he will charge Rs 1 lakh for…

Not Priyamani, but this actress was first choice opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, got replaced because...

Meet actress who studied to become doctor, chose acting instead, became a superstar, she is now..

HomeIndia

India

Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from ED custody

The Delhi Chief Minister also urged Aam Aadmi Party's workers to not hate BJP members because of his arrest.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 01:40 PM IST

article-main
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: AAP Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal read out on Saturday a message by her husband, who is in custody of the Enforcement Directorate, in which he said that no prison can keep him inside and he will come out 'very soon' and fulfil his promises.

"Your son and brother Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message from the jail," Sunita Kejriwal said citing her husband.

"My dear countrymen I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me," Kejriwal said in a statement read out on video by his wife.

The Delhi Chief Minister also urged Aam Aadmi Party's workers to not hate BJP members because of his arrest. "I also appeal to all the workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that work of social welfare and public welfare should not stop with me going to jail. Don't hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon," he said as cited by Sunita Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal said that no prison can keep him inside and he would come out soon and fulfil his promise. "There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them. Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. Main jald bahar aaounga (I will come out soon) and keep my promise," Sunita Kejriwal said while reading out the message by the Delhi Chief Minister.

On Friday, Sunita Kejriwal said that the arrest of her husband is a "betrayal" with the people who have elected him to power thrice.In a post on X, she hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Kejriwal was arrested due to the PM's "arrogance of power." 

"Modiji got your thrice elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you," she said in a post in Hindi.

She further said that Arvind Kejriwal has dedicated his life to the country, irrespective of whether he is inside the jail or outside. The Delhi Chief Minister was on Friday remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order after Kejriwal was produced yesterday following his arrest on March 21 night by the central probe agency.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.The arrest by the central agency has drawn severe criticism for the BJP-led centre from the opposition leaders.The AAP will "gherao" the prime minister's residence on March 26 to register its protest against Kejriwal's arrest by the ED, the party's leader Gopal Rai said yesterday.

Kejriwal's arrest came days after the ED arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao K Kavitha, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. Kavitha is in ED custody till March 23. 

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED

'Jittery, nervous, excited': Rishabh Pant shares his emotions as he prepares for his return to IPL 2024

US expresses concerns over 2024 Pakistan general elections, rubbishes Imran Khan's cipher allegation

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh; complete timeline here

Watch: MS Dhoni's heartwarming gesture for CSK's support staff ahead of IPL 2024 opener goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement