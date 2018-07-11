Sunil Rathi is God for killing Munna Bajrangi: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh has said that gangster Sunil Rathi, who shot dead mafia don Munna Bajrangi inside Baghpat jail on Monday was a ‘God’ for ending the terror.

“The terror has to end someday. Sunil Rathi played the role of the God to execute Munna Bajrangi. It is the God’s rule that perpetrator of the crime will be eliminated one day by someone. It was God’s wish that Sunil Rathi did this job to put an end to Munna Bajrangi’s terror,” said Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bairia in Ballia district.

“Munna Bajrangi has been killed under God’s natural law. There could be a delay in seeking action against such criminals under the law but God has his own ways to ensure justice prevails. He prompted Sunil Rathi to make Munna Bajrangi pay for crimes he had committed,” pointed Singh.

Known for his controversial statements, the BJP did not stop here but cornered his own government for lack of security in jails. “Officials posted in jails are corrupt. They must have taken a bribe to supply the weapon inside the jail to Rathi for executing a well-planned murder of a mafia don,” said he, raising fingers on the Yogi Adityanth government.

He further said that anything is possible in Uttar Pradesh jails. “With money, one can buy anything inside jails in UP, be it a weapon. Sunil Rathi might have obtained the weapon after paying hefty sums to jail officials,” he alleged.

The BJP MLA, however, rejected allegations of Munna Bajrangi’s wife Seema Singh that Yogi Adityanath government was behind her husband’s murder inside Baghpat jail. “The family has no moral rights to level such allegations when the criminal history of Munna Bajrangi was known to all,” he added.

The BJP MLA had shot into limelight when he had predicted that India will become a Hindu Rashtra by 2024. He had called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Bannerjee ‘Supranakha’, sister of demon king Ravana. Singh had also compared bureaucrats with prostitutes.