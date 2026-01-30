Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM tomorrow at 5 pm after demise of NCP chief Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM tomorrow at 5 pm. She will hold Excise and Sports ministries in the state government.

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM tomorrow at 5 pm as per reports. Sunetra, 63-year-old, to become state’s first woman Deputy CM and will hold Excise and Sports ministries in the state government.

Who is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Ajit Pawar, born 18 October 1963, is an Indian politician from Maharashtra and a member of the Pawar political family. She is currently serving as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra as a member of the Nationalist Congress Party. Her work includes environmental conservation and social initiatives. She established the Environmental Forum of India, which focuses on sustainability, water conservation, and rural development. Despite years of limited involvement in electoral politics, Sunetra Pawar recently entered the political arena, running for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat as an NCP candidate. This marked a significant, high-profile contest within the Pawar family.

Sunetra and Ajit Pawar have two sons, Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar. She is a graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, S.B. Arts & Commerce College, Aurangabad in April 1983.