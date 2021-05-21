Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish2891356
HomeIndia

Sunderlal Bahuguna, leader of the Chipko Movement, dies of COVID-19 at 94

He was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh and was suffering from pneumonia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 21, 2021, 01:50 PM IST

Sunderlal Bahuguna, leader of the Chipko Movement, dies of COVID-19 at 94
Sunderlal Bahuguna, leader of the Chipko Movement, dies of COVID-19

Sunderlal Bahuguna, the leader of the Chipko Movement and environmentalist died of COVID-19 on Friday (May 21) at the age of 94. He was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh and was suffering from pneumonia, a case of comorbidity in coronavirus cases.

“Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna died of COVID19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh today, says AIIMS Rishikesh Administration” AIIMS public relations officer Harish Thapliyal said.

cre_Trending

Meanwhile,  only 24 hours after recording less than 4,000 deaths, India on Friday once gain breached the grim milestone as daily fatalities due to Covid-19 rose to 4,209, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, even as new cases dropped to its lowest at 2,59,551 in exactly a month.

India registered record deaths due to Covid on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country so far. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst-hit by the pademic.

Fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

India`s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,60,31,991 with 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,57,295 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,27,12,735 being cured from Covid till date.

(With agency inputs)

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit
Meet news anchor-turned-actress Shruti Sodhi, set to make Bollywood debut with Ab Dilli Dur Nahin
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: Shop owner sets labourer on fire over minor dispute, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.