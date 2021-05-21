Sunderlal Bahuguna, leader of the Chipko Movement, dies of COVID-19 at 94

Sunderlal Bahuguna, leader of the Chipko Movement, dies of COVID-19

Sunderlal Bahuguna, the leader of the Chipko Movement and environmentalist died of COVID-19 on Friday (May 21) at the age of 94. He was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh and was suffering from pneumonia, a case of comorbidity in coronavirus cases.

Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna died of COVID19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh today, says AIIMS Rishikesh Administration



“Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna died of COVID19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh today, says AIIMS Rishikesh Administration” AIIMS public relations officer Harish Thapliyal said.

Meanwhile, only 24 hours after recording less than 4,000 deaths, India on Friday once gain breached the grim milestone as daily fatalities due to Covid-19 rose to 4,209, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, even as new cases dropped to its lowest at 2,59,551 in exactly a month.

India registered record deaths due to Covid on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country so far. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst-hit by the pademic.

Fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

India`s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,60,31,991 with 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,57,295 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,27,12,735 being cured from Covid till date.

