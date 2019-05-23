Sundargarh Lok Sabha election results 2019 Odisha: BJP's Jual Oram wins by massive margin against BJD's Sunita Biswal

Big win for Jual Oram.

Final result:

BJP's Jual Oram won against BJD's Sunita Biswal by 223065 votes.

At 7.15 PM, BJP's Jual Oram has got a massive lead over BJD's Sunita Biswal. He is currently ahead by 1.53 lakh votes.

Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha is going to polls on April 18. Squaring off against Union Minister Jual Oram will be Sunita Biswal, daughter of former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal.

Although Hemananda Biswal is a Congress stalwart, his daughter will be contesting from BJD ticket in a seat which will see a three-cornered fight. Congress has fielded senior leader George Tirkey from this seat. Oram is a four-time MP from this seat and has been winning from 1998, barring once in 2009, when Hemananda Biswal defeated him. The tables were turned five years later when Biswal slipped to third seat contesting against Oram. Overall, Congress has won the seat seven times, and BJP four times. The ruling party in the state, BJD is yet to ever win from Sundargarh in Western Odisha.

The assembly segments under Sundargarh are: Sundargarh, Talsara,Rajgangpur, Biramitrapur,Rourkela, Raghunathpali, Bonai.

All the parties are fighting dissidents but the exit of Dilip Ray has dented BJP's chances to an extent in this constituency. In this aspect, Sundargarh is a rare seat in Odisha where reports indicate that BJP's stocks are comparatively weaker than it was in the past. Probably the cyclical nature of politics is catching up with Minister Oram.

However,Jual Oram remains a formidable candidate. He won the seat narrowly in 2014 by around 19 thousand votes. Oram will hope that the positive traction party is receiving in Odisha will be enough for him to cross the line.