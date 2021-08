Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court discharges Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

A Delhi court on Wednesday cleared charges against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the murder case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in her room at Hotel Leela in New Delhi on January 17, 2014. Delhi Police had charged Shashi Tharoor with abetment to suicide and cruelty in May 2018 related to the death case of Sunanda Pushkar.