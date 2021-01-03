Headlines

'Summon me, not my officers': Punjab CM to Governor

The chief minister slammed the state BJP leadership, accusing them of making irresponsible statements during the farmers' protest over new farm laws.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:13 AM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday (January 2) took strong exception to the state Governor summoning the state's top brass instead of seeking a report directly from him, saying that this was nothing more than a "tactic to divert attention" from the farm laws.

"...if the Governor nevertheless had any concerns on the situation, he should have taken up the matter directly with him (Captain Amarinder) as custodian of the Home Portfolio," an official release quoted the chief minister as saying.

This comes after the state Governor summoned the Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP to question them on the alleged law and order problems in the state amid incidents of damage to mobile towers.

Captain Amarinder Singh further slammed the state BJP leadership, accusing them of issuing irresponsible statements amid the farmers' protest over agriculture laws. He termed it a "vicious game-plan" of the party to undermine the peaceful agitation of the farmers by terming a few minor incidents of damage to some mobile towers as a law and order problem.

"These damaged towers can be, and are being repaired, but what about the lives of the farmers lost in the bitter cold at the Delhi borders, where they continue to fight for their rights amid total apathy from the BJP-led government at the Centre?" asked the chief minister.

He also expressed shock over the fact that the BJP leaders had expressed any concern over the deaths of protesting farmers.

"The lost lives cannot be recovered," he pointed out.

"At a time when the very existence of our farmers is at stake, the BJP leaders are busy indulging in petty politics and also dragging the Constitutional officer of the Governor into their unsavoury agenda," Punjab CM alleged.

Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore on December 30 summoned the state chief secretary and police chief over the vandalism of over 1,600 mobile towers during the farmers' protest.

