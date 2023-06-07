Search icon
Summer Special Train: Gorakhpur-Dehar Ka Balaji route introduced for peak season travel

Railways introduces a summer special train that will run weekly between Gorakhpur and Dehar Ka Balaji.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

Summer Special Train: As the summer holidays approach, the demand for train travel surges significantly. To cater to the needs of passengers during this peak season, several summer special trains are introduced. Exciting news awaits travelers heading to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan as the railway authorities have announced the operation of a summer special train on the Gorakhpur to Dehar's Balaji Railway Station route. The train service will commence on June 8, offering a convenient travel option for passengers.

The summer special train running between Gorakhpur and Dehar Ka Balaji is numbered 05011, while the one operating in the opposite direction is numbered 05012. It's important to note that these trains will run on a weekly basis.

Train schedule: According to the notification issued by the Railways, this special train has been introduced to address the increased congestion on the Gorakhpur to Dehar Balaji route. The Gorakhpur to Dehar Ka Balaji train (05011) will depart from Gorakhpur every Thursday in June at 11:30 am and reach Dehar's Balaji at 4:20 am the following day. Similarly, the Dehar Ka Balaji to Gorakhpur train (05012) will run from June 9 to June 30, departing every Friday at 9:30 am and arriving in Gorakhpur at 4:15 am the next day.

Train route: The train route includes several prominent stations such as Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Barabanki, Gomti Nagar, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Etawah, Shamshabad Town, Agra Cantt, Achhnera, Bharatpur, Bandikui, Dausa, and Jaipur. Passengers can choose from various coach options, including 3 AC, sleeper, and general coaches. The train operations will commence on June 8, 2022, and it is noteworthy that the train will run a total of 4 times.

