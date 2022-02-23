Summer begins in Rajasthan, wet spells in Delhi-Punjab this week

Even when the winter season and rains is far from over in many states in northern India, summer has already knocked at the doors of Rajasthan. The maximum temperature in Barmer district of Rajasthan was recorded above 35 degree Celsius.

Apart from this, some northeastern states also received light rainfall on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday that there will be rain in North-West India during the next five days. There is also a possibility of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

According to IMD, light or moderate rain is likely over Jammu and Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next two days. There are also chances of sporadic rain or snowfall at these places for next three days. The weather department said that there is a lot of possibility of light rain during the next 5 days in North Punjab, North Haryana and Chandigarh.

IMD predicted that during February 24 and 26, scattered light or moderate rains are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim, isolated to widespread rain over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Rajasthan has already increased after it crossed 36 degree Celsius in Barmer district. According to the Meteorological Centre located in Jaipur, the maximum temperature of the day in Barmer in the last 24 hours was 36.9 degrees Celsius.

While Jaisalmer recorded 35.8 degree Celsius, Jalore recorded 35.1 degree, Dungarpur 34.6 degree, Sirohi 34.2 degree Celsius and Jodhpur 34 degree Celsius. Similarly, the day temperature in Bundi, Chittorgarh, Phalodi, Bikaner, Churu and Ganganagar also remained above 30 degree Celsius.