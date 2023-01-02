Sultanpur woman death: NCW writes to Delhi Police demanding rape probe; protesters raise doubt over naked body

Those arrested have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal (File)

The National Commission for Women on Monday wrote to the Delhi Police demanding a probe into suspicions raised by the family of the 20-year-old woman who died after an alleged accident on Sunday morning. CCTV footage shows the woman was dragged by a Maruti Baleno car for several kilometers. She was found naked on the road. She was later declared dead by the hospitals. The police have arrested the five occupants of the car. The five men were allegedly in an inebriated condition and were playing songs full blast.

The National Commission for Women in a statement said the woman's mother has alleged that the men raped her daughter and that is why her body was found naked. The police, however, have denied the allegations.

Scores of people protested against the Sultanpuri Police Station on Monday morning. They claimed the police were treating the case as an accident but it was in fact a rape case.

A protester told the news agency PTI that at a time people are wearing several layers of clothes due to cold, her being found naked raises suspicion of rape.

The woman's mother said she spoke to her at 9 pm on Saturday. She said she would come home in some time but didn't return. She said the police are trying to present it as a simple accident case.

The family members told media that her phone was switched off after 10 pm.

Deepak, an eyewitness, told the agency that the body was clearly visible to him and that the car made several U-turns.

Vikas, an eye-witness, also told the agency that the people in the car made a U-turn after they saw police barricades.

Vikas said he has given her statement to the police.

Meanwhile, a five-member team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will check the spot where her body was found, and the car that dragged her.

They are trying to collect evidence.

Those arrested have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.