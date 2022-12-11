Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be sworn-in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister today

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu | Photo: IANS

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will take oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The 4-time MLA was chosen as leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Sukhu was selected by the Congress high command which was authorised by the party’s MLAs with a resolution on Friday. Mukesh Agnihotri has been chosen as Sukhu’s Deputy CM by the party.

"I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state," Sukhu said.

"Deputy CM designate Mukesh Agnihotri and I will work as a team. I started my political career at the age of 17 years. I will never be able to forget what the Congress party has done for me," he added.

Congress came back to power in Himachal Pradesh after winning 40 seats in the 68-seat Assembly in the recently concluded polls. Sukhu retained his Nadaun seat as his party defeated the BJP to come back to power. Sources had confirmed the news of Sukhu being named as Congress' choice for CM post hours before it was officially announced.

Congress leader Pratibha Singh, wife of stalwart politician Virbhadra Singh, had earlier expressed desire in being the CM of Himachal Pradesh. Her supporters had also taken to the streets in protest, demanding that she be chosen as CM. However, she and other senior Congress leaders affirmed that they stand by the decision of the high command after Sukhu was named CM choice.

