Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy

Himachal Pradesh: Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken oath as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday in Shimla. While Mukesh Agnihotri has been sworn in as his deputy. Sukhu took oath as the 15th CM of the hill state in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge in Shimla. The Congress has won 40 seats in the 68-seat Assembly.

After taking oath Agnihotri said, "We will deliver on our promises to the public in the first Cabinet meeting. The Old Pension Scheme will be restored...Earlier people said Congress will not come to power in any state, but today we have stopped BJP's 'rath'."

