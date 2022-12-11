Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy

Himachal Pradesh: The Congress has won 40 seats in the 68-seat Assembly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy (Photo: Congress)

Himachal Pradesh: Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken oath as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday in Shimla. While Mukesh Agnihotri has been sworn in as his deputy. Sukhu took oath as the 15th CM of the hill state in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge in Shimla. The Congress has won 40 seats in the 68-seat Assembly. 

 

After taking oath Agnihotri said, "We will deliver on our promises to the public in the first Cabinet meeting. The Old Pension Scheme will be restored...Earlier people said Congress will not come to power in any state, but today we have stopped BJP's 'rath'."

READ | Nagpur Metro rail project inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, Zero Mile, Khapri, Karhan on the metro line

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Markets across cities thronged by shoppers ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, see PICS
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Include mushrooms in your diet immediately to beat diabetes: 6 benefits of mushrooms
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.