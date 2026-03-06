Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet of IAF first went missing, then crashes Assam's Karbi Anglong district; here's what happened

A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was on a training mission, and went missing, crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, 60 km from Jorhat on Thursday night.

Indian Air Force in a post on X, confirmed, "The Su-30MKI which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, approx 60 km from Jorhat."

Unverified pictures of crash were circulating on the social media, and as per reports a loud bang sound was also heard from a remote hill area near Nilip block in Karbi Anglong district around 7 pm.

Sukhoi Su-30MKI went missing

Sukhoi Su-30MKI had earlier lost radar contact at around 7.42 pm on Thursday evening shortly after taking off from Jorhat in Assam, and the search operation was launched. IAF also stated that there has been no contact with the two pilots onboard the aircraft.

IAF posted in X, “An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 p.m. Further details are being ascertained. Search and rescue mission has been initiated.”

About Sukhoi Su-30MKI

The Su-30MKI is a two-seater fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. It is now built under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the IAF. The IAF has a fleet of over 200 Su-30MKIs.