Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is likely to be the next Punjab CM: Sources

After senior Congress leader Ambika Soni declined the offer to become the next chief minister of Punjab, it is likely that Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will be up to fill in the position as per sources. The Congress party will soon announce the name.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's name was raised after a majority of MLAs proposed his name. Some top leaders in Chandigarh are awaiting the green signal from the high command. As of now, a meeting is being held at Rahul Gandhi's Delhi residence to decide the next chief minister of Punjab.

However, many MLAs are in favour of having a Sikh Chief Minister and if we go by sources, there are going to be two deputy chief ministers.

According to reports, Ambika Soni declined the offer to become the next CM of Punjab in a late-night meeting conducted with former party president and colleague Rahul Gandhi. The meeting took place soon after Amarinder Singh resigned decided to step down as Punjab CM.

Yesterday, hours after Amarinder Singh quit as Punjab CM, he made comments regarding Navjot Singh Sidhu being the next Chief minister. He said that it would be a threat to the country considering his relations with Pakistan and he will prove to be a disaster and incompetent.