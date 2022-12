Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case: Nora Fatehi files defamation lawsuit against Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is being sued for defamation by actor Nora Fatehi. Jacqueline Fernandez allegedly made "defamatory imputations for malicious reasons," according to Nora Fatehi.

Nora Fatehi stated in her plea, "Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons," Aaj Tak reported.