Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED alleges Jacqueline Fernandez ‘tampered with evidence’, tried to flee India

As ED carries on its investigation in the case of conman Sukesh, it rejected the interim bail plea for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting its investigation in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, with actress Jacqueline Fernandez being on the radar of the agency for the past few months of the probe.

Now, ED officials have rejected the interim bail application of the Bollywood actress, launching a fresh set of allegations against her in the money laundering case. ED told the Delhi Court on Saturday that Fernandez tried to flee the country in the middle of the probe.

The Delhi Court was hearing a regular bail plea application put up by Jacqueline Fernandez when ED opposed the application saying that the Bollywood actress had tried to tamper with evidence linked to the Rs 200 crore fraud case.

According to the allegations of the central agency, Fernandez tampered with the evidence linked to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case by deleting important data from her mobile phone, which can hamper the investigation in the case.

Further, ED alleged that the actress has not been cooperating in the investigation of the case, and was trying to flee India but was stopped as her name was on the “lookout circular”. For the unversed, a lookout circular is a document containing a list of people not allowed to leave the country.

As per India Today reports, the ED officials said, “Jacqueline Fernandez never cooperated with the investigation, only made the disclosure when confronted with evidence.” The agency further said that the actress is “deep-pocketed” and could interfere with the investigation.

Earlier, the ED had alleged that Jacqueline Fernandez, along with other actresses and models, had received many expensive gifts from Chandrasekhar, and said that the actress also conducted financial transactions with him despite knowing his involvement in criminal cases.

Reports also suggest that Fernandez had a romantic relationship with the conman after photos of the couple were leaked online, but the same has not been confirmed yet.

