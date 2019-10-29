Sujith Death: PIL in SC alleges non-compliance of directives on borewells, seeks action against erring officials

The death of a 2-year-old toddler who fell into an abandoned borewell on Friday in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district on Friday has prompted a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court raising issues of negligence by the authorities.

Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday evening. All efforts to rescue the boy failed and he was declared dead in the wee hours of Tuesday. His body was retrieved in a decomposed state.

Alleging negligence by the authorities, advocate GS Mani has approached the Supreme Court citing the failure of state governments and the Centre to comply with the Court's 2010 guidelines to prevent borewell and tubewell deaths.

Besides the latest case of Sujith's death, Mani has also mentioned the incident of another toddler who died in a borewell in Punjab's Sangrur in June this year.

"This latest deplorable incident of Sujit in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy has again brought to the message of its dangers of uncovered bore wells and tube wells as many of small children fallen to deaths into such dangerous abandoned opened box well and tube well (sic)", the petitioner says, according to Live Law.

The PIL says that these incidents are taking place because of the non-implementation and non-compliance of the Supreme Court's order and requests the apex court to issue directions to concerned authorities.

The Supreme Court had in 2010 issued directions on drilling of borewells and tube wells to prevent such accidents. The precautionary directions included registration, signboard, barbed wire fencing and so on. District Collector was empowered to verify that these guidelines are following government authorities were to monitor them through proper channels.

The plea said that Tamil Nadu government failed to implement or comply with the directions issued by the Supreme Court. It also claims that the authorities failed to take any steps to prevent the death of small children who fall into abandoned or open bore wells and tube wells.

The PIL has sought for immediate, necessary action and punishment against officials responsible for non-compliance of these measures.