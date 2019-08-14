Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Suicide note recovered from dead Faridabad DCP's residence mention a cop and one more person

The police have learned that DCP Vikram Kapoor was being blackmailed for the past few days. The family had lodged a complaint about this as well.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 14, 2019, 02:22 PM IST

Suicide note recovered from dead Faridabad DCP's residence mention a cop and one more person
File Photo: ANI

A suicide note has been recovered from the residence of Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, who allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 6 AM, police said.

"With great sadness, it is to inform you that DCP of NIT Faridabad Vikram Kapoor has shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad at 6:00 am," Faridabad Police Public Relation Officer, Sube Singh, said in a statement.

Police said there is a mention of a cop and one more person in the suicide note obtained from the IPS Kapoor's residence.

"A cop and one more person's name are mentioned in the suicide note obtained from Kapoor's residence. Police learned that he was being blackmailed for the past few days. The family has lodged a complaint about this too. An investigation into the matter is underway," the statement read.

Police will interrogate the cop and another person who is allegedly involved in the case. During the suicide incident, the family was present in the house. As soon they heard the gunshot, all rushed to the room where they saw Kapoor lying down on the floor in a pool of blood.

According to retired officers and neighbours, Kapoor was a happy person, who never revealed his problems to them.

Police have seized the service revolver with which the officer shot himself dead.

The officer was survived by his wife and two sons.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Vivek Oberoi, Amrita Rao bring Bappa home
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks like princess in silk saree, photos go viral
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India at Rs 4.04 crore, see images
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Spot the perfectly camouflaged snake in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.