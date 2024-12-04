Suhana Swasthyam 2024 is India’s premier wellness festival, designed to be the country’s largest celebration of holistic health, mindfulness, and inner well-being.

The event, scheduled from December 6th to 8th, 2024, at Pandit Farms, promises a transformative experience for attendees seeking to enhance their physical, mental, and emotional health. The festival combines ancient wisdom with modern wellness practices, offering a unique opportunity to explore mindfulness and lead a healthier, more balanced life.

Event Overview: Date and Venue

Suhana Swasthyam 2024 will occur at Pandit Farms from December 6th to 8th, 2024. The serene venue provides the ideal setting for exploring wellness through various sessions focused on yoga, meditation, nutrition, fitness, stress management, and emotional well-being.

Day 1: Opening Ceremony

The festival starts on December 6th with a welcome and introduction session at 5:00 PM. The event will set the tone, emphasising the importance of mindfulness and wellness. At 5:15 PM, Sunil Tambe, Director of Santulan Ayurveda Pvt Ltd, will lead a session titled Aum: The Path to Health, Wealth, and Happiness, exploring how the ancient sound of Aum can be a powerful tool for achieving holistic wellness.

The evening continues with Dr. Hansaji Yogendra, Director of The Yoga Institute, at 6:15 PM. She is a teacher, researcher and an educator of Yoga. She believes in living a healthy and spiritual life by adding Yoga in our everyday life.

Day 2: A Full Day of Wellness Sessions

December 7th offers a diverse range of sessions:

10:00 AM - Purshottam Patil Maharaj: Spirituality and Health

Purshottam Patil Maharaj will discuss the connection between spirituality and health and share tips on how spiritual practices can enhance overall well-being.

11:15 AM - Jaya Kishori: Positive Thinking and Mental Clarity

Jaya Kishori will focus on cultivating positive thinking to improve mental clarity and emotional balance.

12:30 PM - Saurabh Mukherjea: Financial Wellness and Stress Management

Financial expert Saurabh Mukherjea will share strategies for managing personal finances to alleviate stress and promote mental well-being.

2:45 PM - Panel Discussion: Sleep and Health

A panel discussion on the importance of sleep and its connection to health will provide practical tips for improving sleep quality.

3:45 PM - Akshat Gupta: Stress Management Strategies

Akshat Gupta will offer techniques to manage and reduce stress effectively in daily life.

4:45 PM - Raghu Rai: Storytelling for Emotional Healing

Raghu Rai, a renowned photographer, will discuss how storytelling can facilitate emotional healing and connection through shared experiences.

5:45 PM - Chef Sanjeev Kapoor: Healthy Cooking and Nutrition

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor will demonstrate healthy cooking techniques and offer practical insights into how nutritious meals contribute to long-term wellness.

Day 3: Wellness Practices for the Modern Age

On December 8th, the festival will feature sessions designed for modern lifestyles:

10:00 AM - Sunil Tambe: Fitness and Mindfulness

Sunil Tambe will explore how fitness and mindfulness complement each other, offering advice on integrating both into daily routines.

11:15 AM - Wellness Practices and Benefits

A session focusing on wellness practices and their benefits for physical and mental health will encourage attendees to make small changes that can lead to significant improvements.

12:30 PM - Sabira Merchant: Personal Development and Communication Skills

Sabira Merchant will offer insights into personal and communication skill development for better emotional health and relationships.

2:45 PM - Panel Discussion: Communal Benefits of Wellness

A panel discussion will focus on how individual well-being contributes to societal progress.

3:45 PM - Dr. Manisha Mishra: Women’s Health and Balance

Dr Manisha Mishra will provide insights into balancing physical, emotional, and mental health, specifically addressing women’s wellness.

4:45 PM - Nilesh Nilkanth Oak: Traditional Healing Practices

Nilesh Nilkanth Oak will discuss integrating traditional healing practices with modern wellness techniques for a holistic approach to health.

About Global Swasthyam

Suhana Swasthyam 2024 is hosted by Global Swasthyam, which promotes holistic health worldwide. Global Swasthyam designs programs that combine traditional wisdom with modern practices, helping individuals achieve a balanced, healthy life.

Join the Journey to Wellness

Suhana Swasthyam 2024 is your chance to learn and grow in wellness. From yoga and meditation to nutrition and stress management, this festival provides the tools to enhance your mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Register now for your Swasthyam Wellness Card and enjoy exclusive offers, discounts, and wellness programs. Take the first step toward a healthier, happier you!

Register here: https://www.ticketkhidakee.com/suhana_swasthyam2024

