Sufiyan, Lucknow man accused of throwing 19-year-old girl from 4th floor, shot by police after an encounter

Lucknow: Sufiyan, the man wanted by the police for allegedly throwing a 19-year-old girl off the fourth floor of the building has been arrested after a brief encounter. The police shot him in the leg after an exchange of fire.

The incident took place in Lucknow's Dubagga area earlier this week. The man had thrown the girl from the fourth floor of a building after she had an altercation with her. The woman had gone to his house to complain about his harassing behaviour. In a fit of rage, Sufiyan threw her from the window. She died on the spot.

The woman's family said Sufiyan had pushed her for objecting to his behaviour.

The man used to live near the woman's house and would frequently harass her.

The girl, her elder sister, her mother, and her uncle had gone to the boy's family to complain about the harassment of his family members. As they were talking with each other, Sufiyan and she had an argument.

He pushed him from the fourth family as her helpless family watched.