Sudhir Suri murder case: Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa takes responsibility for Shiv Sena leader's killing

File Photo

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by an assailant on Friday outside Amritsar's Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road, where he and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Now, according to a report in Tribune, Canada-based gangster, Lakhbir Singh Landa has taken the responsibility for the murder of the Shiv Sena leader.

He claimed responsibility in a social media post.

READ | Sudhir Suri murder case: Punjab DGP says case filed against accused, assures 'will get to bottom of everything'

While police officials are yet to comment on any further developments regarding the case, an official has reportedly said that they are checking the genuineness of the social media post.

Meanwhile, the dead body of Sudhir Suri, on Saturday, has been brought to the Post mortem unit on Majitha Road in Punjab's Amritsar. The security outside the post-mortem unit has also been tightened, hours before the conduct of his post-mortem.

On Friday, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that all angles and conspiracies into the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar will be investigated thoroughly.

READ | Who was Sudhir Suri, Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Amritsar? Bharti Singh's photo reportedly found in attacker's car

The Punjab DGP further said that they have arrested the person accused in the matter and have booked a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"It is an unfortunate incident and we condemn it strongly. I have come to review the situation on the spot where the unfortunate incident happened. The assailant has been arrested on the spot and an FIR under Section 302 has been against the accused. The investigation is being done. All the angles including conspiracies behind the murder and all those who are behind the incident are being probed," said DGP Yadav.

The DGP further promised that Suri's family will be provided police security and added that their priority is to maintain peace and harmony.