Sudha Murty on Narayana Murthy, other entrepreneurs says, 'Difficult to deal with a more successful man, they are not..'

Sudha Murty, the chairperson of Infosys Foundation is known for her fearless expression of thoughts and open sharing of personal stories. At the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 event in Bengaluru, Sudha paid tribute to many other entrepreneur wives like herself who had supported their spouses through thick and thin.

During the event, Sudha Murty took the stage and gave a heartfelt speech in honour of all the women of business owners and their support of their husbands. Murty stated at the beginning of her speech that dealing with more successful men is difficult because they are weird and lack rationale at home.

“I just want to tell all young entrepreneurs that it is very difficult to deal with a more successful man. They are not normal, they are eccentric, they don’t have logic at home – only in the office,” she began as the audience rose up to their feet.

She also said that they expect their wives to don multiple hats effortlessly, according to a Moneycontrol report. “They expect you to be their wife, secretary, finance manager, nanny, adviser, and many more roles. A woman has to do all those. And any one of them you fail that affects them badly,” she noted.

The author and philanthropist who is known for her outspokenness said that the effort to establish oneself in the corporate world is comparable to doing penance in the past. She continued by saying that, similar to the penance of old, a person gives his entire life—his youth, aspirations, and tension—to their business.

A woman must be stronger than a male despite all of their sacrifices, she continued, noting that the majority of these women are unrealistic and accept their spouses' advice.

Murty said during the thundering applause from the audience: “And a woman has to be stronger than a man. He may be very strong in his company but I am double of that. Every entrepreneur’s wife, I feel, is more gifted, more hard-working than their husband, a better manager, an excellent CEO, and a great companion."

She further said: "And they believe their husband’s words. Most of them are impractical but accepting. All these women, who have made wonderful things for their husband- the honour should go to them”.