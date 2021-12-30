Sudden heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu leaves 3 dead, red alert issued in Chennai

Sudden and extremely heavy rains in Tamil Nadu have caused destruction and created obstacles for many residents in the state, with waterlogged streets and heavy traffic jams in certain areas. As many as three people have died due to rain-related incidents in the state today.

A red alert has been sounded in several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, which is the state capital. Weather agencies have also issued a red alert in the Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet districts of Tamil Nadu for the next couple of days.

Announcing the fatalities, State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said that three people have died in Tamil Nadu today due to electrocution caused by the heavy rains. The three people have been identified as a 70-year-old Tamilarasi in Otteri, a 13-year-old boy in Mylapore, and a 45-year-old woman.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “Very heavy rainfall was observed over Chennai and the neighbourhood and rainfall activity is likely to continue over the region during the next 06 hours. Rainfall recorded from 0830-1945 IST of today (in mm). Chennai (MRC Nagar) - 198 and Nungambakkam – 160.”

The unprecedented rains in Tamil Nadu began around noon in some areas of the state and gradually increased in intensity over the next few hours, leaving massive traffic jams and waterlogged streets. The rains are expected to continue for the next six hours, as per the weather department.

IMD has further said that isolated rains are expected to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next three days and decrease thereafter. The rains are expected to subside after January 2.

The IMD bulletin read that heavy rains are expected to continue at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Mayiladuthurai districts on December 31. The bulletin further states that heavy rains will occur at isolated over Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Mayiladuthurai districts on January 1.