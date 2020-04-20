Headlines

'Such unilateral action not desirable': Mamata writes to PM Modi over visit of IMCTs, says state govt kept in 'dark'

In a three page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata said the Centre's order was dated April 19, reached the state government on April 20 while the team had already landed in the city for on-spot assessment.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 20, 2020, 08:36 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the decision by the Centre to send Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to assess the ground situation in various districts of the state was "unilateral" and "undesirable" when the state and central governments are working together to contain the COVID-19 crisis. 

In a three page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata said the Centre's order was dated April 19, reached the state government on April 20 while the team had already landed in the city for on-spot assessment.

The Centre has constituted 6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), two each for West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to make on-spot assessment of the situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal on coronavirus crisis. The situation is especially serious in Indore (MP), Mumbai and Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, the Centre said in a press release. 

"I would like to bring to your kind notice that today the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) spoke to me over telephone at about 1 pm regarding visit of Inter-Ministerial Central Teams to my State. Unfortunately, the teams had already landed at Kolkata Airport by Al Special Cargo Flight 1701 at 10:10 am i.e. much before our telephonic conversation. The order dated April 19. 2020 from Home Ministry addressed to Chief Secretary also reached just 30 minutes before the teams arrived," Mamata said in her letter to Modi.

"While I appreciate the pro-activeness shown by the Central Government in sending their teams to West Bengal, the same was done without prior intimation and hence is a breach of established protocol. While as per the above order, the state government was supposed to provide the logistics arrangement, the central teams kept the state government in complete dark and had approached central forces like BSF, SSB for the logistics support and had already moved in the field without any consultation with the state government," she said. 

Mamata said that as an established procedure, it is expected that the central team should have first taken a briefing from the state government officials prior to going for the field visits. 

Noting that it has been stated in the referred order that there have been a number of violations of lockdown measures and situation is specifically serious in some of the districts, the chief minister said these observations are devoid of any facts and do not lend any credibility to the claim.

Out of the districts identified, Kalimpong reported the last incident of infection on April 2. Similarly, last incidents of infection reported in Jalpaiguri was on April 4 and Darjeeling on 16th April, she said.

"It shows that selection of districts and observations made unilaterally are nothing but a figment of imagination and unfortunate," Banerjee added. 

Addressing the Prime Minister, Mamata said, "I am sure you will kindly agree that such unilateral action on the part of Central Government is not desirable at all, especially in the backdrop when both central and state governments are working together relentlessly round the clock to contain the COVID-19 crisis."

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the inter-ministerial teams will focus on complaints of implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people. 

They will also asses the hospital facility and sample statistics in the district, availability of test kits, PPEs, masks and other safety equipment, the ministry said. 

In a series of tweets, Mamata sought to know the rationale behind the decision to form Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to assess the ground situation in various districts of the state. 

She urged Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to share criteria for the assessment, without which her government "would not be able to move ahead".

"We welcome all constructive support & suggestions, especially from the Central Govt in negating the #Covid19 crisis. However, the basis on which Centre is proposing to deploy IMCTs in select districts across India including few in WB under Disaster Mgmt Act 2005 is unclear, Banerjee tweeted.

"I urge both Hon'ble Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji & Home Minister @AmitShah Ji to share the criterion used for this. Until then I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism," she added. 

