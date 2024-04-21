'Such cruelty...': AAP leader Atishi blames BJP for not giving insulin to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Tihar Jail Administration has denied the accusations made by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday alleged that the Tihar jail administration has denied insulin to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the directions of the Bharatiya Janata Party adding that such cruelty did not even happen under British rule.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been in jail for the last 20 days. He has been a diabetic for 30 years and his sugar level has crossed 300. If you ask any doctor in the world, he will say that a sugar level above 300 can't be controlled without insulin. But, the Tihar administration at the direction of the BJP has denied insulin. Such cruelty even didn't happen under the Britishers. What kind of cruelty is this from the BJP that they're denying insulin to a diabetic having a sugar level above 300," Atishi told ANI.

However, the Tihar Jail Administration has denied the accusations made by the Aam Aadmi Party. Jail Administration submitted a report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor regarding the health status of CM Kejriwal, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1 this year. According to the report, CM Kejriwal was on insulin for diabetes control. The report also called it "incorrect" to say that the Chief Minister was being denied insulin by jail authorities."CM Kejriwal, as advised by the Telangana Doctor, was on an insulin reversal program and the Doctor had stopped insulin dosage much before the arrest of CM Kejriwal. At the time of arrest, he was just taking a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine tablet, Metformin," the report stated.Earlier Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal inside Tihar jail.

The AAP leader alleged that CM Kejriwal, who is diabetic, is "slowly being pushed towards death" by denying doctor consultation or insulin."Arvind Kejriwal has been suffering from diabetes for 20-22 years. He has been on insulin for 12 years. Once a patient goes on insulin, his sugar can be controlled only with insulin," Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI."Why is the jail administration not giving him insulin? Isn't a conspiracy being hatched to kill Arvind Kejriwal? To slowly push him towards death?" he added.

