'Such bipartisan support is gladdening', says PM Modi after J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha

After Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the resolution on J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it ensures justice for those living in the border areas of Kathua, Samba & Jammu districts.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill ensures justice for those living in the border areas of Kathua, Samba & Jammu districts. The aspirations of the bright and talented youth of these areas will be fulfilled, which is wonderful for the state and our nation."

"Both Houses of Parliament unanimously passed two important bills — extention of President's rule in J&K and Jammu and J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. These bills were passed after rich debates, enriched by participation of MPs across party lines," PM Mod wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister further thanked all the parties for their support. "Such bipartisan support is gladdening," he added.

PM Modi also lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah speeches in both Houses of Parliament.

He said his speeches were comprehensive and insightful. "Those who want a clearer understanding of the Kashmir issue must hear his speeches," PM Modi added.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah had said that the government was having no option but to extend President's rule in J&K since the Election Commission wants to hold assembly election by 2019 end.

On J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2019, Amit Shah said Modi government's motto of development has been inherent in the term "Insaniyat" while "Jamuriyat" (democracy), is what the Centre is hoping to achieve through the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.