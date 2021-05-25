Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, CISF chief, appointed new CBI Director

Former Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Tuesday appointed the new director for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for two years, according to a personnel ministry order.

The decision was taken during a high-powered selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from the prime minister, the selection committee comprised Opposition leader and Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

Who is Subodh Kumar Jaiswal?

Subodh Kumar, a 1985-batch Maharashtra cadre IPS, is currently serving as the director-general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He has earlier held the positions of Mumbai police commissioner and the Maharashtra DGP and has a stint in India's external intelligence agency, R&AW.

The post of CBI director was vacant since the then incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla retired on February 4 after a two-year stint. The CBI had got an acting Director in the form of Praveen Sinha after the term of RK Shukla ended.