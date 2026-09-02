Subhash Chandra’s legal team challenges 5-member NCLT bench before NCLAT, cites 'unfair media trial'

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra’s legal team on Wednesday alleged a 'media trial' had tarnished his reputation over the repayment plan, despite the NCLT not issuing any final, enforceable order in the matter.

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra’s legal team on Wednesday told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that a 'malicious media narrative' had been created over the past 15 days around a Rs 6.5 crore repayment proposal against creditor claims of Rs 22,006 crore.

Appearing for Dr Chandra, Senior Advocate Sasmit Patra said the coverage had caused unfair reputational damage and led to a 'media trial', despite the August 25 opinion approving the repayment plan not having crystallised into a final, enforceable order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

“The fact is that there is no order today standing in this matter. But for the last 15 days, the personal guarantor, Dr Subhash Chandra, has been vilified across this country, saying that he has done Rs 6.5 crore into Rs 22,000 crore,” Patra submitted before the NCLAT coram comprising Officiating Chairperson Justice Yogesh Khanna and Technical Members Barun Mitra and Ajai Das Mehrotra.

The NCLAT said it was not passing any order on the submission and observed that Dr Chandra could raise his grievance before the NCLT, where the insolvency proceedings are pending.

Why did Dr Chandra’s legal team challenge the 5-member NCLT bench?

During the hearing, Patra also questioned the jurisdiction and authority of constituting a five-member NCLT bench to reconsider the repayment plan. He argued that Section 419(5) of the Companies Act, read with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), provides a limited scope for dealing with differing opinions and does not empower the tribunal to constitute a five-member bench.

“The scope of Section 419(5) is very limited. If there is a differing view, then that differing view has to be taken up by another member or other members. It does not empower the NCLT under the IBC or company law to form a five-member Bench,” Patra submitted.

He also disputed the lenders’ argument that the three NCLT members who considered the repayment plan had delivered completely divergent opinions.

According to Patra, Judicial Member Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj and Judicial Member Nilesh Sharma had both supported approval of the repayment plan and were aligned on the eligibility issue under Section 79 of the IBC. Their difference, he said, was mainly over how dissenting creditors should be treated.

“Both are equally on the same page as far as Section 79 is concerned on eligibility. Therefore, to say all these issues have to be re-litigated is completely wrong,” Patra argued.

Why did lenders decide to keep their appeals pending?

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the appellant-lenders, initially sought the withdrawal of the lenders’ appeals with liberty to revive them if required. Mehta said the appeals might not need immediate consideration because the five-member NCLT bench had stayed the August 25 opinion and decided to hear the repayment plan afresh.

Patra opposed withdrawal with liberty to revive. He pointed out that the lenders’ appeals were defective because no final order had crystallised out of the August 25 opinion. Following this opposition, Mehta decided not to press the withdrawal applications and requested that the appeals remain pending. The NCLAT agreed and listed them for October 7, 2026.

The hearing comes days after a 5-member NCLT bench reportedly stayed the August 25 order approving Dr Chandra’s repayment plan, setting the stage for a fresh consideration of the proposal.