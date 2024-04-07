'Subhash Chandra Bose was a...': Netaji's kin slams Kangana Ranaut over 'first PM' remark

Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji's grand-nephew, took to social media to express his dismay over what he perceives as a distortion of history for political gain.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's family has strongly criticised Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut for her recent statement that Bose was the "first Prime Minister of India." Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji's grand-nephew, took to social media to express his dismay over what he perceives as a distortion of history for political gain.

In a post on X, Chandra Kumar Bose emphasised the role Netaji played in India's freedom struggle, highlighting him as a political thinker, soldier, statesman, and visionary. He underscored Netaji's inclusive ideology, which aimed to unite all communities under the banner of Bharatiyas to fight for India's independence.

Chandra Kumar Bose's criticism comes in the wake of Kangana Ranaut's rebuttal to social media backlash regarding her comments about Netaji. Ranaut, who is contesting as a BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, defended her statement by referencing historical accounts of Netaji's government of Azad Hind, where he declared himself as the first Prime Minister.

However, opposition leaders seized the opportunity to criticise Ranaut's statement. BRS leader KT Rama Rao took a dig at the BJP candidate without naming her. He highlighted the apparent confusion within the BJP ranks, referencing another BJP leader's claim that Mahatma Gandhi was India's first Prime Minister.

Chandra Kumar Bose's resignation from the BJP last year further underscores the tension within the party, with ideological differences coming to the forefront. His stance reflects a broader concern over the manipulation of historical narratives for political purposes.