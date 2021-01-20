Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary: Indian Railways take this BIG decision

Just three days to the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Indian Railways on Wednesday renamed of one its oldest trains, the Howrah-Kalka Mail as 'Netaji Express'. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Netaji's 'prakram' (valour) put India on the express route of freedom and development. I am thrilled to celebrate his birth anniversary with the introduction of 'Netaji Express'."

Started in the 19th Century as one of the early commercial passenger train services in India, the Howrah-Kalka Mail is one of the oldest and famous trains run by the Indian Railways. It runs between Howrah (Eastern Railway) and Kalka (Northern Railway) via the national capital. "Indian Railways is happy to announce the naming of 12311/12312 Howrah-Kalka Express as 'Netaji Express', said the Ministry of Railways.

The order to rename the train was issued on Tuesday (January 19), when the Narendra Modi-led Central government decided to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

The announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Culture, which said, "To honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation the Government of India has decided to dedicate his birthday every year as 'Parakram Diwas'."

"The people of India fondly remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unparalleled contribution to this great nation in his 125th birth anniversary. The Government of India has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji beginning from January 2021 in a befitting manner at the national and international level," the Ministry said.

"Now, in order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on the day of January every year as 'PARAKRAM DIWAS" to inspire people of this country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour," the government stated in its release.

A museum has also been set up on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Delhi's Red Fort which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on January 23, 2019.