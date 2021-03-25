Sub-inspector trying to resolve land dispute shot dead in Agra, Yogi announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia

In a shocking incident, a sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was shot dead on Wednesday evening after he tried to resolve a land dispute between two brothers.

Sub-inspector Prashant Yadav of the Khandauli police station in the district was responding to a call of fight between two brothers over a petty matter in the Naharragaon village. Two constables were also accompanying him.

ADG Satish Ganesh said that there was a crop-related dispute between two brothers and the police team had gone there to resolve the matter.

He was shot in the neck and was left to die as the assailant fled from the scene.

The Uttar Pradesh Police shared a tweet saying "Agra Police has taken seriously the incident of sub-inspector being shot on basis of a dispute in Khandauli police station. The department is compiling shreds of evidence with the help of the field unit. The accused will be arrested within 24 hours."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sincere condolences on the death of sub-inspector on duty and announced Rs 50 lakh, job to dependant and road to be named after shaheed sub-inspector Prashant Yadav.