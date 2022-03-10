Suar seat, Uttar Pradesh Elections Result 2022 LIVE: SP's Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan leads

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 10, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

As the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 began on Thursday, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan is leading in Suar Assembly Constituency against PSP candidate Jagpal Singh.

Suar Assembly Constituency falls under Rampur district which went to polls on February 14, 2022. In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP's Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan won Suar constituency seat securing 106443 votes, beating BJP candidate Laxmi Saini by a margin of 53096 votes.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur is underway.