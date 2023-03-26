Search icon
‘Studied at Harvard, still called Pappu’: Priyanka Gandhi defends brother Rahul, takes ‘Mir Jafar’ jibe at Centre

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi defended her brother Rahul Gandhi, slamming Centre for referring to him as ‘Mir Jafar’ and insulting their martyr father.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi  Vadra took several sharp jibes at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after her brother and former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was convicted in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, with a 2-year jail sentence.

Coming down heavily on Bhartiya Janta Party and PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi addressed the day-long satyagraha conducted by Congress leaders at Rajghat, calling the prime minister a coward and saying that “like all kings, he too will be defeated.”

The Congress leader, while defending Rahul Gandhi and his remarks, said, “You insult my martyr father in Parliament. You call his son Mir Jafar. You insult my mother. One of your CMs says Rahul Gandhi does not even know who his father is.”

She said Rahul Gandhi studied at Harvard and Cambridge - the best universities in the world - but still, they call him a "Pappu".

"When they came to know that he is not Pappu and lakhs of people are walking with him, they got disturbed over the questions he raised in Parliament to which they don't have answers. They have to do all this to stop just one person.”

The sharp remarks by Priyanka Gandhi come just a day after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament due to his conviction and 2-year jail sentence. Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference, where he said that he will not apologise for the words that landed him in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.

Taking a shot at PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Your Prime Minister insults the entire family as he says the family should use Nehru's surname. But there is no case against you. No one takes you out of Parliament.”

She further said, “This country's prime minister is a coward. Take me to jail but the truth is this country's prime minister is a coward. He is hiding behind his power and (he) is arrogant. But this country's tradition is that people reply to an arrogant king. This country recognises an arrogant king. This country knows the truth.”

(With inputs from agencies)

