Students who returned from Ukraine can't be accomodated in Indian colleges: Centre tells SC

In a major development, the central government told the Supreme Court on Thursday that medical students who returned from Ukraine cannot be accommodated in Indian colleges since the National Medical Commission Act does not allow it.

According to the government, any laxity would jeopardise medical education standards in India.

"Students went to foreign countries due to two reasons -poor merit in NEET and affordability. Allowing poor merit students in premier medical colleges in India can lead to other litigations. Also, they won't be able to afford the fee structure," the government said.

The affidavit was filed by the secretary of the Health Ministry while responding to a batch of petitions seeking relief for Indian students who had to abandon their medical courses in Ukraine midway.

"It is humbly submitted that in case these students with (a) Poor Merit are allowed admission in premier medical colleges in India by default, there may be several litigations from those desirous candidates who could not get seats in these colleges and have taken admission in either lesser known colleges or have been deprived of a seat in medical colleges. Further, in case of affordability, if these candidates are allocated Private Medical Colleges in india, the once again may not be able to afford the fees structure of the concerned Institution", the affiadavit stated.

The Centre further stated that the public notice issued by the National medical commission on September 6 is a no-objection for academic mobility between foreign universities for students who cannot complete their course due to war situation in Ukraine. However, that public notice cannot be used a "backdoor entry in Indian colleges offering UG courses".

On Thursday, a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia delayed the hearing to tomorrow after the counsel for the Central Government informed the court that the Union Ministry has filed an affidavit.

Thousands of Indian students studying MBBS in Ukraine had to abandon their studies and leave the war-torn country after Russia invaded in February. The Indian government organised special flights to evacuate over 22,000 Indians from Ukraine.

Some Ukrainian universities, which are in the worst-hit war zones, have asked foreign students to take up the "mobility" or transfer programs. The next semester in most varsities has begun from September 1.

