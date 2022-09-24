Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bhopal: Three students record obscene video of batchmate changing clothes at institute, try to extort money, 2 held

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine whether she is the only girl experiencing this trauma or if it has occurred with other girls

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 10:06 PM IST

Bhopal: Three students record obscene video of batchmate changing clothes at institute, try to extort money, 2 held
Representational Image

Two former students of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Bhopal were detained for filming an obscene video of a female college student and blackmailing her, said police.

Police arrested the accused Rahul Yadav and Khusboo Thakur under Section 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the IT Act while another accused, Ayan, is absconding.

“A 19-year-old girl went missing from her house on Friday.The parents filed a police complaint and the police traced her at Bhopal railway station after a few hours. When police registered the girl’s statement, she informed that on September 17, there was a cultural programme in the college on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. She was changing her clothes in a washroom where Khushboo shot her obscene video,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Rajesh Bhadoriya.

“The girl said three students showed the video to her boy friend and demanded ₹10,000 and also threatened to circulate it on social media. The girl’s parents worked in the ITI and she was afraid of public insult of her parents so she decided to run away,” said ADCP.

The police filed the first information report (FIR) at Ashoka Garden police station.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine whether she is the only girl experiencing this trauma or if it has occurred with other girls as well, the officer said.

According to the college students, these three former students spent the most of their time at the institution harassing students.

READ| Ankita Bhandari murder case: Resort staff shares details of night before receptionist went missing

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Private school student shoots at principal after being scolded for fighting with peer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.