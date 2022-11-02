Students of government schools in Punjab will become job givers, not job seekers: Minister Harjot Singh Bains

Harjot Singh Bains

Chandigarh: In yet another step to further strengthen the education system by the Punjab government led by Bhagwant Mann, the Minister of School Education Mr. Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday inaugurated Business Blaster Young Entrepreneur Scheme to fulfill the dream of the students studying in the government schools to become the entrepreneurs.

Speaking on this occasion, Harjot Singh Bains said that the government wants to make Punjab's education model better than the rest of the world, and they are working dedicatedly to ensure that the students who have studied in the Punjab government schools would not be concerned about their future.

He said that in order to boost business enterprises in the state, children of government schools will become “job givers” and not “job seekers”.

He said that to fulfill this aim, the Punjab government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has decided to start the Business Blaster Young Entrepreneur Scheme. The students of class 11 will be provided seed money of Rs 2,000 to start a business, which is aimed at developing young entrepreneurs at the school level.

He said that under the first phase the scheme will be launched in 31 schools in 9 districts of Punjab state including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Ropar and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. He said that the scheme will be implemented in all schools in Punjab from the next academic year.

He said that under this scheme first their business proposals will be taken from the children and then those business proposals will be discussed with established industrialists and a mixed group of 8 students will be formed for the proposal which is found suitable and they will be given complete guidance.

He said that there are intelligent children studying in the government schools of the state of Punjab who have the ability to change the country and the world and he hopes that this scheme will not only make the students of its government schools employers but also eliminate many problems of the state.

Director General school education Mr. Varinder Kumar Sharma, DPI Kuljeet Pal Singh Mahi, and Director SCERT Maninder Singh Sarkaria were also present at the occasion.