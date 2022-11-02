Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Students of government schools in Punjab will become job givers, not job seekers: Minister Harjot Singh Bains

Speaking on this occasion, Harjot Singh Bains said that the government wants to make Punjab's education model better than the rest of the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 08:53 AM IST

Students of government schools in Punjab will become job givers, not job seekers: Minister Harjot Singh Bains
Harjot Singh Bains

Chandigarh: In yet another step to further strengthen the education system by the Punjab government led by Bhagwant Mann, the Minister of School Education Mr. Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday inaugurated Business Blaster Young Entrepreneur Scheme to fulfill the dream of the students studying in the government schools to become the entrepreneurs.

Speaking on this occasion, Harjot Singh Bains said that the government wants to make Punjab's education model better than the rest of the world, and they are working dedicatedly to ensure that the students who have studied in the Punjab government schools would not be concerned about their future.

He said that in order to boost business enterprises in the state, children of government schools will become  “job givers” and not “job seekers”.

He said that to fulfill this aim, the Punjab government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has decided to start the Business Blaster Young Entrepreneur Scheme. The students of class 11 will be provided seed money of Rs 2,000 to start a business, which is aimed at developing young entrepreneurs at the school level.

He said that under the first phase the scheme will be launched in 31 schools in 9 districts of Punjab state including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Ropar and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. He said that the scheme will be implemented in all schools in Punjab from the next academic year.

He said that under this scheme first their business proposals will be taken from the children and then those business proposals will be discussed with established industrialists and a mixed group of 8 students will be formed for the proposal which is found suitable and they will be given complete guidance.

He said that there are intelligent children studying in the government schools of the state of Punjab who have the ability to change the country and the world and he hopes that this scheme will not only make the students of its government schools employers but also eliminate many problems of the state.

Director General school education Mr. Varinder Kumar Sharma, DPI Kuljeet Pal Singh Mahi, and Director SCERT Maninder Singh Sarkaria were also present at the occasion.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Who's next after Liz Truss? From Rishi Sunak to Ben Wallace, know likely UK PM candidates if Truss is ousted
Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan grace Krishan Kumar's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Tourists in Karnataka drive car on suspension bridge, just two days after Morbi tragedy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.