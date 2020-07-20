Students move SC challenging UGC guidelines on final university exams

Nearly a dozen students from across the country have moved the Supreme Court against the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines regarding the conducting of the terminal semester or final year examinations by the universities.

According to the newly issued revised guidelines to the academic calendar, the final year university examinations must be conducted by the end of September 2020.

The students have sought quashing of UGC guidelines dated July 6, reports said. The students have said in the petition that there are many final year students, who themselves or their family members are COVID-19 positive. The petitioners include a COVID-19 positive student.

"Forcing such students to appear in the final year University Examination on 30.09.2020, is flagrantly violative of their Right to Life, as enshrined within Article 21 of Constitution of India," the petition said.

They have sought for a direction to the UGC to complete internal assessment and award final results on or before July 31, 2020.

Last week, Maharashtra Tourism Minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the UGC decision to conduct the end-of-term examinations.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra has already told the Bombay High Court that it was against conducting the final year examinations in the state due to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this month, the UGC had issued revised guidelines regarding the conducting of the terminal semesters (or the final year examinations) by the universities. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed universities to conduct the long-pending end-of-term examinations, but only on conditions complying with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) guidelines laid down by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Commission said that the terminal semester or the final year (end-of-term) examinations are to be conducted by the universities or institutions by September end either offline (pen and paper) or online. It can also be in a blended mode (i.e. online + offline).

The commission said that it is "constantly making efforts to address the various issues related to teaching, learning, examinations, academic calendar, etc in the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic."