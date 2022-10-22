Students land in quandary as school gets decertified after alleged sexual assault on 4-year-old

As a result of the controversy surrounding the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl, the Telangana government decided to deny recognition to a Hyderabad school, raising concerns for the education of the 700 students there.

The government's plan to transfer these kids to other reputable institutions has their parents concerned about their academic performance.

Hyderabad's District Education Officer (DEO) was meeting with the parents to soothe their concerns. The parents have proposed that the government form a committee to oversee the school at least for the duration of the present academic year rather than decertifying it.

P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, the minister of education, gave the DEO instructions on Friday to remove the school's permission and enrol the pupils in other schools of their choosing within the district.

According to officials, who had taken the parents' concerns into consideration, pupils from the school in Banjara Hills would be transferred to the adjacent schools. Each student's parents would be asked to specify the school of their choice that was close by so that administrators could make the necessary arrangements for transfers.

In order to accommodate the children in other schools, the education department has requested that the management reimburse the fee that was paid by the students.

The parents worry that moving their children to other schools may disrupt their academic schedule and make it difficult for them to adjust.

Public indignation has been caused by the sexual assault of an LKG student at the school in Banjara Hills. The school principal's driver was detained by the police on Tuesday, and the next day the principal was taken into custody for carelessness.

The victim's parents were aware of the occurrence when they noted changes in her behaviour. She said that Rajani Kumar had been sexually assaulting her for the previous three months when they investigated. He used to drive her between physical and virtual classrooms. When she was undressed, the accused led her to a private area of the campus and abused her sexually.

The 34-year-old has been charged with violating sections 376A and 376B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as section 6, read with 5(m) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Police detained principal S. Madhavi after the victim's parents and others protested. She has been charged with negligence under section 21 POCSO.

A committee of officials was also established by the education minister on Friday to advise the government on how to stop such horrible acts from occurring in schools.

The panel, which is presided over by the education secretary, is made up of representatives from the ministry of women's and children's welfare, the education department, and a Telangana police officer with the rank of Deputy Inspector General who works in the women's safety unit.

The group would be requested to provide its report with recommendations for steps to take to safeguard the safety of female students within a week. According to the minister, the government would create regulations based on the study.

(With inputs from IANS)

