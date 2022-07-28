Search icon
MP: Students hold umbrellas inside classroom as roof leaks

The Madhya Pradesh government claims that tribal welfare is its priority, but instances such as this are all too common in the state

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

Image: Twitter @TribalArmy

A video from a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni District has leaked online, showing tribal students clutching umbrellas inside classrooms to shelter themselves from the building's leaky roofs.

Tribal Army, a famous tribal rights advocacy account on Twitter, wrote: "This video was shot at a primary school in the tribal-dominated Khairikala village of Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district. Students are forced to study under umbrellas inside the school to avoid rainwater dropping from the roof. Shivraj Chouhan sends his child overseas to study. This is the plight of underprivileged tribal children."

 

However, the Madhya Pradesh administration says that tribal welfare is its top concern, yet incidents like these are all too common in the state, raising doubts on its governance record and dedication to tribal welfare.

The head of Shala Vikas Samiti, Sidrustam Mansoori, said that only a few children attend the school since the roof leaks when it rains heavy. Some parents have also claimed that they prefer not to send their children to school during the monsoon season.

While Madhya Pradesh ranked fifth in the National Educational Achievements of Elementary Classes in the National Achievement Survey (NAS), the video revealed a reality that contradicted the reports and surveys.

Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
