Students climb atop MiG-23, tank as protests erupt at Punjab’s LPU

Student protest turned chaotic in LPU (Phagwara, Punjab) after hundreds of protesters took to the streets over an alleged rape case. Here's what happened.

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Punjab's Jalandhar district on Sunday as students of the Lovely Professional University (LPU) protested inside the campus, with some students climbing onto a displayed MiG-23 fighter aircraft and a military tank. The protests began after reports that a student had allegedly been raped on campus by an outsider. Several hundred protesters gathered at the private university in Phagwara on Sunday. The situation became worse after students raised slogans, damaged university property, and blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway.

Reportedly, cases have been registered against LPU students for blocking the national highway and setting several vehicles on fire. As per a report by PTI, stone-pelting erupted outside a private university amid protests over unverified social media claims of an alleged assault on a female student. Protesters set police vehicles on fire, damage university property.

VIDEO | Phagwara: Stone-pelting erupted outside a private university amid protests over unverified social media claims of an alleged assault on a female student. Protesters set police vehicles on fire, damage university property.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/XJcvitZJzp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2026

Students climb MiG-23, military tank

Several pictures and videos from the campus of the private university are doing the rounds on social media, wherein students in large numbers can be see gathered during the protest. In one such video, a student was seen climbing into the MiG-23 aircraft displayed inside the university campus.

In another clip, nearly a dozen students stand on top of a military tank installed on the campus.

What triggered the LPU protest?

The protests reportedly began near the university's girls' hostel at around 1 am on Sunday. The protesting students alleged that a female student had been raped on September 24 by an outsider. The students also raised concerns over the university's handling of the complaint and demanded action. Police have since recorded the student's statement and registered a case against an unidentified person.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of LPU Jaspal Singh Sandhu said, ''The police registered an FIR based on the students' allegations. All necessary support will be provided. Five students have been included in the SIT that will conduct the investigation. If the incident is found to be genuine, appropriate legal action will be taken. There were other demands as well, logistical demands, which our administration officials will sit down and discuss. I wasn't even aware of this incident.''

#WATCH | Jalandhar, Punjab: Students hold protest at Lovely Professional University (LPU)



Dr. Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice Chancellor of LPU, says, "The police registered an FIR based on the students' allegations. All necessary support will be provided. Five students have been… https://t.co/IEWXNrr3Rz pic.twitter.com/EJlAYzYRvs — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2026

Students also raised security concerns around women's hostels. Meanwhile, student representatives are expected to discuss their concerns and other demands with the university administration.